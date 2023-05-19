Ban on Import of Ukrainian Grain to Moldova Unlikely to Help Farmers - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Moldova will not ban imports of Ukrainian grain to the country as it will not help local farmers, while currently only small batches are delivered, Deputy Prime Minister and Agriculture Minister Vladimir Bolea said Friday.

"There can be no consequences of a possible mass importation into Moldova... The negative impact on the farmers of the republic is the fact that our traditional buyers � and we are talking about Romania, where we export 30%, and Turkey, where we export a lot of grain � are no longer buying. We are talking about some things that may or may not have a negative impact on our farmers," Bolea said in an interview with TV8 channel.

The minister explained that the ban will not reduce the cost of grain, collected last fall, or affect global market prices, since Moldova's prices are dictated by large countries, such as Ukraine or Romania. Chisinau's decision does not lead to any fluctuations either up or down, he said.

He added that since January 1, only seven tons of wheat and two batches of corn have been imported into Moldova from Ukraine.

In late April, the European Commission said that it had taken steps to limit imports of certain crops from Ukraine, aimed at eliminating logistical difficulties related to these products in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Those went into effect on May 2 and will last until June 5. Moldovan farmers have appealed to the authorities to urgently impose a similar ban, threatening to announce an indefinite strike starting June 7, if their demand is not met.

Moldovan farmers have maintained that since February, they have been asking the authorities for help, but did not receive any. They gave the authorities time until June 3 to meet a new list of demands. These include allocation of compensation to small and medium grain producers in the amount of about $170 per hectare, introduction of temporary restrictions on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower from Ukraine, payment of subsidy arrears from last year and VAT refunds for fuel. The farmers also believe that the port of Giurgiulesti should export only Moldovan products during the period from July 1 to July 31.