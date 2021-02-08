UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ban On Rebroadcasting Of Rossiya-RTR In Latvia Political Action - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 11:36 PM

Ban on Rebroadcasting of Rossiya-RTR in Latvia Political Action - Moscow

The ban on the rebroadcasting of the Russia-RTR channel in Latvia is a political action that grossly violates Riga's international obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) The ban on the rebroadcasting of the Russia-RTR channel in Latvia is a political action that grossly violates Riga's international obligations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On Monday, Latvia's media watchdog banned the rebroadcasting of Russia-RTR in the republic for a year. Earlier, Latvian cable operator Tet announced that it would stop rebroadcasting the largest Russian tv channels PBK (rebroadcaster of Channel One in the Baltic countries), NTV Mir, Ren TV Baltiya, Kinokomediya and Kinomix. The rebroadcast will stop on February 1. Instead of the listed channels, viewers will be offered others, the company announced that it was also continuing to search for channels that can be added to the package.

"We regard the decision of the Latvian authorities to ban the broadcasting of the Russia-RTR TV channel for a year as a political action that grossly violates Riga's international obligations to ensure freedom of speech and pluralism of opinions," Zakharova said in a commentary.

She stressed that the channels of Russia's VGTRK had been subjected to restrictive measures in Latvia for several years under various far-fetched pretexts.

"The current story is no exception ... We see in the banning of Russian channels Riga's stubborn desire to eradicate the Russian and Russian-language media, the Russian language, as well as any dissent from the national media at all costs. Latvia once again neglects the rights of the Russian-speaking population of the country, ignoring its obligations in the field of ensuring human rights and thus violating the fundamental principles of a democratic and civil society," Zakharova said.

"We call on relevant international organizations and the human rights community to properly respond to the repressive policy of Latvia in the field of media regulation, as well as double standards in ensuring the rights of foreign media and their own citizens," the spokeswoman said.

The authorities of the Baltic countries have repeatedly obstructed the work of the Russian media. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced clear signs of a coordinated line of these states. Cases of harassment of the media in the Baltic states "clearly demonstrate what demagogic statements about the adherence of Vilnius, Riga and Tallinn to the principles of democracy and freedom of speech are worth in practice," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Related Topics

Russia Democracy Civil Society Company Tallinn Riga Vilnius Latvia February Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of fir ..

25 minutes ago

Masdar achieves first close on 1.6 GW clean energy ..

25 minutes ago

Diabetes among women under 55 may up heart disease ..

4 minutes ago

Ireland confirm postponement of Zimbabwe cricket t ..

4 minutes ago

Lemar, Herrera test positive for Covid-19, Atletic ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to welcome PDM long march participants: Perve ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.