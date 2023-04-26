Ban on Trade With Russia Has No Political Support - Estonian Prime Minister

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is on a visit to Poland, said Tuesday a complete ban on trade with Russia has no political support.

Earlier, the Kyodo news agency, citing sources in the Japanese government, said the G7 is considering imposing a ban on exports to Russia on almost all goods.

"For a border country like ours, it would be easy to impose a total embargo on goods and trade with Russia. We know trade has moved to other countries. The real problem is sanctions evasion. You always need to find ways to close such loopholes. But of course a complete embargo currently has no political support," Kallas was quoted as saying by the Estonian government.

The West stepped up sanctions pressure on Russia after the start of Moscow's operation in Ukraine; many European companies have left the Russian market. Since February 2022, the EU has imposed ten packages of sanctions against Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the policy of containing and weakening Russia is the West's long-term strategy, and the restrictions have affected the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to make the lives of millions of people worse.