Ban on Ukrainian Flags on May 9 Lifted in German Capital - Lawyer

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2023) A court in Berlin has overturned the ban on flying Ukrainian flags near memorials amid the commemoration of the anniversary of the end of World War II, lawyer Patrick Heinemann said.

"...succeeded in demonstrating the illegality of the ban on Ukrainian flags by the Berlin police on the 8th/9th of May," Heinemann said on Twitter on Friday.

The ban on Russian flags is still in place.

Earlier, authorities in Berlin banned Russian and Ukrainian flags from being flown near Soviet war memorials in the German capital on May 8, 9, to avoid confrontation.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday that the Kremlin administration decided not to hold the traditional reception in the Kremlin on the occasion of Victory Day this year.