Ban on Withdrawal of Foreign Capital From Russia Reduced Financial Threats - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) A ban on the withdrawal of foreign capital from Russia has helped to reduce threats to the country's financial system, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"In the second quarter of last year, the Bank of Russia and the government introduced restrictions on the export of capital.

And this made it possible to reduce threats to our financial system, ensure its stability, and then, based on the outcome, some restrictions were lifted or weakened," Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.