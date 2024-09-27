Open Menu

Ban On X Imposed Due To National Security Issues, Not To Curb Freedom Of Expression: Tarar

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Ban on X imposed due to national security issues, not to curb freedom of expression: Tarar

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar Friday said that ban on X, formerly Twitter, was imposed due to national security issues, not to curb freedom of expression.

The minister, in an interview with Voice of America, dispelled the impression that it was an unannounced ban, saying that the caretaker government had banned X before the February elections due to the issues related to compliance.

The “separatists and terrorists” were using the platform against Pakistan which could not be allowed, he added.

Tarar said that the terrorists belonging to the so-called Balochistan Liberation Army were using the platform for promoting their anti-state activities.

Even the terrorists showed their terrorist activities live on the X without any check, he added.

The minister said the matter of ban on X was sub judice and the Ministry of Interior had already filed its reply in the court in that regard.

"As Pakistanis we can request the management of X to remove anti-state content uploaded by the terrorists,” he stressed.

Terrorists, he added, were misusing social media platforms which was totally unjustified.

"There must be some system to regulate the social media. Web management system was already in place," he said, adding there was no harm in ensuring cyber and data security through it.

He opined that a Digital Rights Protection Authority type institution was needed where the people could file complaints for redressal.

A draft for the Digital Rights Protection Authority had been taken up by the Federal Cabinet, but it was deferred, he added.

The cabinet, he said, issued directives for taking suggestions from all stakeholders, including media houses, journalists organizations including Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists and political parties so that an effective legislation could be done for future implementation.

He said as a political worker, he believed that ban on X should be removed and that could be possible if its management improved compliance issues.

APP/mhn-nvd

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Balochistan Army Social Media Twitter February Media All From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Ja ..

Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan

3 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties

16 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence

45 minutes ago
 Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

2 hours ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

2 hours ago
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

3 hours ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

7 hours ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World