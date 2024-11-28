Open Menu

Banan Exhibition In Saudi Capital Riyadh Celebrates Global Handicrafts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Banan exhibition in Saudi capital Riyadh celebrates global handicrafts

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The second edition of Banan, Saudi Arabia's International Handcrafts Week, is underway in the capital Riyadh, featuring over 500 artisans from 25 countries.

The exhibition is running until Nov. 29 at Roshn Front, a business and leisure development in the northern Sedra district.

The Banan exhibition showcases the Kingdom’s dedication to preserving traditional craftsmanship while fostering cross-cultural exchange.

Exhibitors include artisans from China, Greece, Mexico, Oman, and Jordan, each displaying unique cultural crafts such as textiles, pottery, metalwork, and woodcarving.

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, Saudi Arabia’s premier institution dedicated to preserving and teaching traditional arts and crafts, is also leading workshops on local crafts like Sadu weaving.

The exhibition aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to position the country as a cultural hub and provide economic opportunities for artisans.

