UrduPoint.com

Bandits Abduct 39 Children In Nigeria, Demand Ransom - Police

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2022 | 08:43 PM

Bandits Abduct 39 Children in Nigeria, Demand Ransom - Police

Armed bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina have kidnapped 39 children working on a farm and demanded a ransom, the Katsina state police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Armed bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina have kidnapped 39 children working on a farm and demanded a ransom, the Katsina state police said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Command can confirm that 39 young children were kidnapped by bandits on Sunday while working on a farm in Faskari LGA (local government area). The bandits in their large number, invaded the farm and abducted the children," police spokesman Gambo Isah said, as quoted by the Ripples Nigeria news portal.

Isah added that the heavily armed intruders started shooting indiscriminately after they surrounded the farm.

A source told the Daily Trust newspaper that the bandits demanded 3 million naira ($6,840) from the owner of the farm to allow him to harvest, but he paid them only a third of this amount and decided to start working on the farm, while collecting the remaining sum. This angered the bandits, who proceeded to abduct the children. Another source was cited as saying that the bandits demanded 30 million naira.

Related Topics

Police Young Katsina Nigeria Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pi ..

Commissioner inaugurates CCTV cameras system at Pilot School Larkana

1 minute ago
 22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 Novemb ..

22-player women U19 camp to commence from 4 November

1 minute ago
 UK May Introduce X-Ray Age Confirmation Test For M ..

UK May Introduce X-Ray Age Confirmation Test For Migrants - Reports

1 minute ago
 Saudi envoy calls on Chairman HEC

Saudi envoy calls on Chairman HEC

27 minutes ago
 Germany primes energy price cap as bills soar

Germany primes energy price cap as bills soar

27 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq meets Netherlands' envoy Henny Fokel de ..

Ayaz Sadiq meets Netherlands' envoy Henny Fokel de Vries

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.