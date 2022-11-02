Bandits Abduct 39 Children in Nigeria, Demand Ransom - Police

Armed bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina have kidnapped 39 children working on a farm and demanded a ransom, the Katsina state police said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Armed bandits in the northwestern Nigerian state of Katsina have kidnapped 39 children working on a farm and demanded a ransom, the Katsina state police said on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Command can confirm that 39 young children were kidnapped by bandits on Sunday while working on a farm in Faskari LGA (local government area). The bandits in their large number, invaded the farm and abducted the children," police spokesman Gambo Isah said, as quoted by the Ripples Nigeria news portal.

Isah added that the heavily armed intruders started shooting indiscriminately after they surrounded the farm.

A source told the Daily Trust newspaper that the bandits demanded 3 million naira ($6,840) from the owner of the farm to allow him to harvest, but he paid them only a third of this amount and decided to start working on the farm, while collecting the remaining sum. This angered the bandits, who proceeded to abduct the children. Another source was cited as saying that the bandits demanded 30 million naira.