Bandits Abduct More Than 100 Students in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) More than a hundred students and several teachers have been kidnapped as a result of a banditry attack on a school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, media reported on Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 11 a.m.

(10:00 GMT) in the Maradun local government area, the Nigerian Tribune newspaper reported, citing an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

"As soon they [bandits] entered the school they began to shoot indiscriminately and kidnapped over 100 students and dozens of teachers on the spot," the source told the newspaper, adding that the exact number of abducted is still unknown.

Nigeria is regularly hit by various criminal activities, including terrorist strikes, banditry, killings, and abductions of civilians.