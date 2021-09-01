UrduPoint.com

Bandits Abduct More Than 100 Students In Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:20 PM

Bandits Abduct More Than 100 Students in Northwestern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) More than a hundred students and several teachers have been kidnapped as a result of a banditry attack on a school in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, media reported on Wednesday.

The attack occurred around 11 a.m.

(10:00 GMT) in the Maradun local government area, the Nigerian Tribune newspaper reported, citing an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

"As soon they [bandits] entered the school they began to shoot indiscriminately and kidnapped over 100 students and dozens of teachers on the spot," the source told the newspaper, adding that the exact number of abducted is still unknown.

Nigeria is regularly hit by various criminal activities, including terrorist strikes, banditry, killings, and abductions of civilians.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Criminals Media Government

Recent Stories

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federa ..

National Olympic Committee to survey sports federations

6 minutes ago
 Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Media Council discusses development of loc ..

Sharjah Media Council discusses development of local media

21 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

14 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

14 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.