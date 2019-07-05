Bandits kill 18 in Nigeria village raids

Armed bandits killed at least 18 people in raids in rural northern Nigeria, where attacks by kidnappers and cattle rustlers have been on the rise, residents said Friday

Kano, Nigeria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Armed bandits killed at least 18 people in raids in rural northern Nigeria , where attacks by kidnappers and cattle rustlers have been on the rise, residents said Friday.

Gunmen on motorbikes stormed into four villages in Kankara and Danmusa districts in Katsina state on Wednesday, shooting residents as they fled.

"We collected 18 dead bodies from the four villages after the attacks," said Sada Iliya, a community leader from Unguwar Rabo village where nine people were killed.

"The bandits rode through the villages, opening fire on people," he said.

Residents on Thursday transported the bodies to the state capital 130 kilometres (80 miles) away and presented them to the traditional emir in protest at the attacks.