Bandits Kill Over 20 People in Northern Nigeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) More than 20 people have been killed in an attack by bandits on villages in Nigeria's northern state of Kaduna, the Vanguard newspaper reported on Sunday, citing local law enforcement authorities.

Per the police report, the attackers raided three villages near the Giwa local government area, setting on fire trucks, cars and houses, as well as agricultural produce at several farms.

The state's governor, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, sent his condolences to the victims' families and ordered the state emergency management agency to assess the damage in order to provide relief.