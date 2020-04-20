Bangkok Mayor Extends Ban on Alcohol Sale Until April 30 Amid COVID-19- Health Authorities

Bangkok Mayor Asawin Kwanmuang has signed a decree extending the ban on alcohol sales in the capital, initially introduced from April 10-20, until April 30 as a part of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the city's health authorities said on Monday

"Bangkok Mayor Asawin Kwanmuang has signed a decree on extending the ban on the sale of alcohol [until April 30] to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection," the authorities said in a statement.

On April 30, a state of emergency introduced by the Thai government throughout the country and all coronavirus-related restrictions are set to expire. Bans on the sale of alcohol the prerogative of local authorities are currently valid until the end of the month in all provinces of the country.

As of Monday, Thailand has confirmed 2,792 cases of the disease, with 27 of them being registered over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 people have recovered, and the death toll stands at 47.