Bangkok Protests Resume After Ultimatum Urging Prime Minister to Resign Expired

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2020) The anti-government protests have resumed in downtown Bangkok on Sunday after an ultimatum urging Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down came to the end, according to a Sputnik correspondent at the scene.

On Wednesday, demonstrators put forward a three-day ultimatum calling on the prime minister to resign by 22:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Saturday, otherwise they would resume protests. Prayut did not satisfy the demand and the capital has been again flooded with protesters.

More than 2,000 people have gathered near shopping centers Central World and Amarin Plaza.

At 09:20 GMT, the protesters blocked traffic in Ratchaprasong intersection.

Police have urged protesters to disperse by 10:00 GMT, but the calls were left unanswered.

The anti-government demonstrations were ignited back in February when the constitutional court banned opposition party Future Forward, which was popular among students. The protesters have been demanding limiting the king's powers, the prime minister's resignation and release of detainees.