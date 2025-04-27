Bangladesh aim to bounce back in second Zimbabwe Test

(@FahadShabbir)

Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Bangladesh will look to bounce back in the second and final cricket Test against Zimbabwe starting in Chattogram on Monday following a crushing defeat in the opener.

Bangladesh failed to prove their batting mettle as they were bundled out for under 200 runs in the first innings in the series opener at Sylhet, making it impossible for them to make a comeback.

In order to bolster their top-order batting, the hosts have recalled opener Anamul Haque who hit four centuries recently in the domestic circuit.

"I think we know that as a unit we didn't bat properly in the first innings," Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons said on Sunday in Chattogram.

"We put ourselves in problems. We want to play a brand of positive Test cricket, not just going for 200 runs in a day," he added.

Zimbabwe have been revelling in the success, with the victory ending their winless drought of four years in Tests.

"The win in Sylhet brought a good vibe, a good atmosphere, and also belief," Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine said at the pre-match press conference.

"It's a nice place to be at the moment."

Pace bowler Blessing Muzarabani was the star of the show for Zimbabwe, bagging a nine-wicket haul in the match.

Bangladeshi batters failed to negotiate the pace and bounce he generated on Sylhet's pace-friendly surface.

However, the pitch in Chattogram is expected to be more friendly to the spinners.

In view of this, Bangladesh have included uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir islam in the squad.

Four of the top five bowlers in Chattogram are spinners -- three of whom are in Bangladesh's current setup -- a clear indication of what spinners are capable of at this venue.

"We found the nets a little bit slower. Maybe as the game goes on, spin will play a bigger part in this Test," Ervine said.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who bagged 10 wickets in the first match, would lead Bangladesh's spin attack along with Taijul Islam.

Zimbabwe would rely on left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza, and off-spinner Wessly Madhevere.

Bangladesh have played 25 Tests at this venue, losing seven and drawing 16, whereas Zimbabwe lost their only previous Test here by 186 runs about a decade ago.

The two teams have faced each other in 19 Tests, with eight wins each, while the other three matches ended in a draw.