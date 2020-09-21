UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Approves Antigen Tests To Diagnose COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 04:19 PM

Bangladesh has authorized the use of antigen tests for the first time to detect and treat COVID-19 infections. Bilkis Begum, a Health Ministry official, told journalists on Monday that they had already issued a circular in this connection

According to the circular, antigen-based testing has been permitted in all the public health institutions as per the proposal of the government's health directorate in compliance with the interim guidelines of the World Health Organization.

Bangladeshi Directorate General of Health Services under the Ministry of Health said in its proposal that the antigen tests would be carried out on people with symptoms.

