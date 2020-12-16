UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Celebrates Victory Day Amid Virus Curbs

Wed 16th December 2020

For the first time ever, Bangladesh is celebrating the anniversary of its independence victory without outdoor festivities or public gatherings due to pandemic restrictions

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :For the first time ever, Bangladesh is celebrating the anniversary of its independence victory without outdoor festivities or public gatherings due to pandemic restrictions.

The South Asian nation gained its long-cherished independence on Dec. 16, 1971 following a nine-month bloody war, popularly known as the Liberation War of 1971, against then-West Pakistan, currently Pakistan. At that time, Bangladesh was known as East Pakistan.

Since then, every Dec. 16 Bangladesh has been observing Victory Day with great enthusiasm.

A joint military parade is held at the National Parade Square in the capital Dhaka with the country's prime minister or head of state as guest of honor.

Moreover, millions of people across the country, including foreign diplomats, come out on the streets to celebrate the national day of Bangladesh, a delta state of above 165 million people.

Dozens of socio-cultural groups hold colorful rallies all over the country especially in Dhaka to share the joy of victory.

People from all walks of life and all ages adorned with traditional green and red dresses hold rallies, reminding people of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of this green country.

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Bangladesh, like most other parts of the world, this year the public has been deprived of festivities, as authorities have banned all open Victory Day functions.

More than 7,000 people have died while nearly a half million have contracted the virus in Bangladesh. Over 400,000 patients have recovered from the disease.

