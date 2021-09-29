UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Citizen To Serve 46 Months In Prison For Human Smuggling - US Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) A US judge sentenced a Bangladesh national to nearly four years in prison for his role in smuggling undocumented immigrants from Mexico to the United States, the US Justice Department said.

"A Bangladeshi national was sentenced today to 46 months in prison for his role in a scheme to smuggle undocumented individuals from Mexico into the United States," the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Mohamad Milon Hossain, 41, was involved in a human smuggling ring that operated out of Bangladesh, South and Central America and Mexico to bring undocumented immigrants to the US southern border, the release said.

Hossain specifically maintained a hotel in the Mexican city of Tapachula that housed the immigrants on their way to the United States, the release said.

Houssain also provided immigrants with plane tickets and other assistance as they made their way from Tapachula to Monterrey, the Mexican city near the US border, the release added.

