Bangladesh Considers Russia Priority Partner for Building Second NPP - Foreign Minister

Russia would be in an advantageous position to work with the Bangladeshi authorities to construct a second nuclear power plant in the Asian country given its efforts in helping to build the Rooppur plant, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia would be in an advantageous position to work with the Bangladeshi authorities to construct a second nuclear power plant in the Asian country given its efforts in helping to build the Rooppur plant, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

According to the foreign minister, there are plans to construct a second plant in Bangladesh following the completion of the Rooppur site, which is expected by 2024.

"We have a plan to start negotiations for a second nuclear power plant after the successful completion of the first one and finalizing a suitable site for the second plant. So, there is no connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia is our most trusted partner," Momen remarked.

Russia is helping to provide the two nuclear reactors and the infrastructure for the Rooppur site, which is Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, and the foreign minister said this cooperation may pave the way for future joint projects.

"As Russia is already building the Power Plant in Bangladesh, they are familiar with weather, infrastructure and other socio-economic conditions. In view of the practical experience, Russia is in an advantageous position to construct the second nuclear power plant, when Bangladesh finalizes her plans for constructing a second one," Momen stated.