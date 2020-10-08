UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Considers Russia Priority Partner For Building Second NPP - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:28 PM

Bangladesh Considers Russia Priority Partner for Building Second NPP - Foreign Minister

Russia would be in an advantageous position to work with the Bangladeshi authorities to construct a second nuclear power plant in the Asian country given its efforts in helping to build the Rooppur plant, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Russia would be in an advantageous position to work with the Bangladeshi authorities to construct a second nuclear power plant in the Asian country given its efforts in helping to build the Rooppur plant, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister A. K. Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

According to the foreign minister, there are plans to construct a second plant in Bangladesh following the completion of the Rooppur site, which is expected by 2024.

"We have a plan to start negotiations for a second nuclear power plant after the successful completion of the first one and finalizing a suitable site for the second plant. So, there is no connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia is our most trusted partner," Momen remarked.

Russia is helping to provide the two nuclear reactors and the infrastructure for the Rooppur site, which is Bangladesh's first nuclear power plant, and the foreign minister said this cooperation may pave the way for future joint projects.

"As Russia is already building the Power Plant in Bangladesh, they are familiar with weather, infrastructure and other socio-economic conditions. In view of the practical experience, Russia is in an advantageous position to construct the second nuclear power plant, when Bangladesh finalizes her plans for constructing a second one," Momen stated.

Related Topics

Weather Bangladesh Russia Nuclear SITE May Asia

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

11 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

19 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

2 minutes ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

2 minutes ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.