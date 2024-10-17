Bangladesh Court Orders Arrest Warrant For Ex-leader Sheikh Hasina
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 12:50 PM
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A Bangladeshi court on Thursday ordered an arrest warrant for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power by a student-led revolution.
"The court has... ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and to produce her in court on November 18," Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal, told reporters on Thursday.
Hasina's 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents.
"Sheikh Hasina was at the helm of those who committed massacres, killings and crimes against humanity in July to August", islam said, calling it a "remarkable day".
Hasina, 77, has not been seen in public since fleeing Bangladesh, and her last official whereabouts is a military airbase near India's capital New Delhi.
Her presence in India has infuriated Bangladesh.
Dhaka has revoked her diplomatic passport, and the countries have a bilateral extradition treaty which would permit her return to face criminal trial.
A clause in the treaty, however, says extradition might be refused if the offence is of a "political character".
Hasina's government created the deeply contentious ICT in 2010 to probe atrocities during the 1971 independence war from Pakistan.
The United Nations and rights groups criticised its procedural shortcomings, and it became widely seen as a means for Hasina to eliminate political opponents.
Several cases accusing Hasina of orchestrating the "mass murder" of protesters are being probed by the court.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan envoy discusses collaboration with Singapore Manufacturing Federation2 minutes ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Quran and Sunnah memorization competition begins in Mauritania2 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia sends fifth relief plane to Lebanon11 minutes ago
-
Garcia Luna: Mexico's 'supercop' turned cartel abettor11 minutes ago
-
Kenya Senate to vote on deputy president's impeachment11 minutes ago
-
Volunteers join tree-planting initiative in Makkah12 minutes ago
-
GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU summit a milestone in deepening ties22 minutes ago
-
Qatar hosts 17th meeting of GCC human rights heads42 minutes ago
-
One Direction's Liam Payne falls to death at Argentina hotel52 minutes ago
-
Colombia extends cease-fire with former FARC members for 6 months52 minutes ago
-
Hard talk on migration expected at EU summit1 hour ago
-
North Korea declares South Korea 'hostile' state in amended constitution1 hour ago