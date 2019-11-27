UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Court Sentences 7 Extremists To Death For 2016 Cafe Attack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:28 PM

Seven extremists have been sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court over a savage 2016 attack that killed 22 people including 18 foreigners at a Dhaka cafe popular with Westerners

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Seven extremists have been sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court over a savage 2016 attack that killed 22 people including 18 foreigners at a Dhaka cafe popular with Westerners.

A special anti-terrorism tribunal delivered the verdict in a crowded courtroom in the capital Dhaka, with judge Mojibur Rahman saying the attackers wanted "to draw the attention of Islamic State" group.

They wanted to "undermine public safety, create anarchy and "establish a Jihad(ist)" state, he said, adding that the seven "will be executed by hanging until they are pronounced dead".

An eighth man who had been charged was acquitted.

