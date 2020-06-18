UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Exceed 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 04:58 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases exceed 100,000

Bangladesh reported 3,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to exceed 100,000, with 1,343 deaths

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 3,803 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total to exceed 100,000, with 1,343 deaths.

Professor Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said at a briefing on Thursday afternoon that 38 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

"The total number of positive cases is 102,292 and death toll stands currently at 1,343," she added.

According to the official, 16,259 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

She said 1,975 more COVID-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 40,164.

