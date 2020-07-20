Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 207,000 with 2,668 deaths

Bangladesh reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to reach over 207,000, with 2,668 deaths

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to reach over 207,000, with 2,668 deaths.

A total of 2,928 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 207,453, Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Monday afternoon.

According to the official, 13,362 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

"Fifty deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh and total fatalities stood at 2,668," she said.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.29 percent, and the recovery rate is 54.74 percent.

The total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 113,558, including 1,914 new recoveries on Monday, showed the health ministry data.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2, and the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.