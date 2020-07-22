Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 213,254 with 2,751 deaths

Bangladesh reported 2,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 213,254, with 2,751 deaths so far

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 2,744 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total to 213,254, with 2,751 deaths so far.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Wednesday afternoon that 42 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, bringing the total fatalities to 2,751.

According to the official, 12,050 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

The fatality rate is now 1.29 percent, and the current recovery rate is 54.96 percent.

The total number of recovered patients in the country is 117,202 including 1,805 new recoveries, said Sultana.