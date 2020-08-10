Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 260,507, over 150,000 cured so far

UrduPoint.com
DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total to 260,507, with more than half of the patients having recovered.

Nasima Sultana, a senior Health Ministry official, said in a briefing in Dhaka Monday that "2,907 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh." She said the total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 150,437, including 2,067 new recoveries on Monday.

The current recovery rate is 57.

75 percent, she added.

Sultana said "the number of confirmed infections in the country Monday totaled 260,507, while fatalities stood at 3,438." According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.32 percent.

She said 12,849 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

Bangladesh recorded highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2.

The country reported the highest 64 deaths of COVID-19 patients in a day on June 30.

