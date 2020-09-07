Bangladesh COVID-19 cases reach 327,359, death toll at 4,516

Bangladesh reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 327,359 and death toll at 4,516, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 2,202 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 327,359 and death toll at 4,516, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,412 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 224,573 including 3,298 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.38 percent and the current recovery rate is 68.60 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.