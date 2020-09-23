Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 352,287, death toll reaches 5,044

(@FahadShabbir)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,666 new COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 352,287 and the death toll to 5,044, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,150 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 262,953 including 2,163 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 74.64 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.