Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 362,043 With 5,219 Deaths

Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:44 PM

Bangladesh reported 1,488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 362,043 and death toll to 5,219, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 more deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 362,043 and death toll to 5,219, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,869 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients rose to 273,698 including 1,625 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.44 percent and the current recovery rate is 75.60 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily case spike of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

