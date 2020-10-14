Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death toll reaches 5,593

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bangladesh reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 382,959 and death toll at 5,593, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 382,959 and death toll at 5,593, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,411 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 297,449 including 1,576 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.67 percent. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.