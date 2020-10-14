UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 382,959, Death Toll Reaches 5,593

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 04:29 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 382,959, death toll reaches 5,593

Bangladesh reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 382,959 and death toll at 5,593, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,684 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Wednesday, making the tally at 382,959 and death toll at 5,593, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,411 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 297,449 including 1,576 new recoveries on Wednesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 77.67 percent. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

Related Topics

Bangladesh June July

Recent Stories

'Wheat being supplied to mills, Chakkis as per quo ..

16 seconds ago

Orientation ceremony for newly admitted students h ..

19 seconds ago

Peace at the cost of Kashmiris’ lives and aspira ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS inkedMoUto explore potential ofKPK indigenous ..

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

18 minutes ago

Millions of Indian Women Exposed to Workplace Abus ..

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.