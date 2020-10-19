UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 390,206, Death Toll Reaches 5,681

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:06 PM

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,637 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Monday, making the tally at 390,206 and death toll at 5,681, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,146 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 305,599 including 1,627 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 78.32 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.

