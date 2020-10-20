Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 391,586, death toll reaches 5,699

Bangladesh reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 391,586 and death toll at 5,699, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 391,586 and death toll at 5,699, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,611 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 307,141 including 1,542 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.46 percent and the current recovery rate is 78.44 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.