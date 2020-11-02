Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 410,988, death toll to 5,966

Bangladesh reported 1,736 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Moday, bringing its total tally to 410,988 with 5,966 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

DHAKA, Nov 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 1,736 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 new deaths on Moday, bringing its total tally to 410,988 with 5,966 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,891 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country rose to 327,901 with 1,961 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.45 percent and the recovery rate at 79.78 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily case spike of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.