Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 467,225, death toll reaches 6,675

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases and 31 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 467,225 and the death toll at 6,675, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 15,501 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 383,224 including 2,513 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.43 percent and the current recovery rate is 82.02 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30.