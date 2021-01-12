UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh COVID-19 Cases Rise To 524,020, Death Toll Reaches 7,819

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 04:53 PM

Bangladesh COVID-19 cases rise to 524,020, death toll reaches 7,819

Bangladesh reported 718 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 524,020 and death toll at 7,819, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

DHAKA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Bangladesh reported 718 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths on Tuesday, making the tally at 524,020 and death toll at 7,819, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,363 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 468,681 including 963 new recoveries on Tuesday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.44 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year.

Related Topics

Bangladesh June July

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organise ..

11 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather likely to persist in next 24 hou ..

14 seconds ago

IMF mission resumes work in Ukraine to revise coop ..

16 seconds ago

Afghan forces foil IS plan to assassinate top US e ..

57 seconds ago

Man City group announces tie-up with Club Bolivar

3 minutes ago

Taliban Working to Strengthen Relations With Russi ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.