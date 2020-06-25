Bangladesh COVID-19 cases top 126,000, deaths reach 1,621

Bangladesh reported nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the country to over 126,000

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Bangladesh reported nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total in the country to over 126,000.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing on Thursday afternoon that "3,946 new COVID-19 positive cases and 39 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

" She said, "The total number of positive cases is now 126,606 and death toll stands currently at 1,621."According to the official, highest 17,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

She said 1,829 more COVID-19 patients were announced as recovered during the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries so far to 51,495.