Bangladesh COVID-19 death toll hits 3,000-mark

The death toll from COVID-19 in Bangladesh has reached 3,000, a health official announced here Tuesday

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The death toll from COVID-19 in Bangladesh has reached 3,000, a health official announced here Tuesday.

Senior Health Ministry official Nasima Sultana said in a briefing that 2,960 new cases and 35 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the country to 3,000 and total cases to 229,185.

According to the official, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.31 percent, with the current recovery rate standing at 55.59 percent.

A total of 12,714 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country, she said. The total number of recovered patients in the country now stands at 127,414 including 1,731 on Tuesday, showed the health ministry data.

Bangladesh recorded the highest 4,019 cases in a 24-hour period on July 2 and reported the highest 64 daily deaths of COVID-19 on June 30.