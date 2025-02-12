Open Menu

Bangladesh Cricketer Banned For Five Years For Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Bangladesh international Shohely Akhter has been banned from all cricket for five years after admitting to five breaches of the ICC's anti-corruption code, the sport's governing body said.

Akhter approached a fellow Bangladeshi player and offered her £13,000 ($16,000) to be dismissed hit wicket at the Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023.

The unnamed player reported Akhter, who was not involved in the tournament.

Najmul Abedin Fahim, Bangladesh Cricket board director and head of the women's wing, said Akhter's actions were "unfortunate".

"We have zero tolerance in this regard and are trying hard to prevent fixing at all levels of Bangladesh cricket," Fahim said.

The 36-year-old spinner Akhter has played 13 T20s for her country and two ODIs. She last played for Bangladesh in 2022.

Among the charges, Akhter also admitted to delaying or obstructing the investigation into her conduct.

