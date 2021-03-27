UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Deploys Border Guards After Deadly Clashes Over Modi Visit - Reports

Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Border guards have been deployed in some parts of Bangladesh after the radical Hefazat-e-Islam group called for protests and a strike following deadly clashes with police over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on the 50th Independence Day, media reported on Saturday, citing the border force.

On Friday, at least four died and dozens were injured in clashes between Hefazat-e-Islam activists and police in the Bangladeshi port city of Chittagong. The capital of Dhaka also saw skirmishes involving radicals protesting Modi's visit.

According to the bdnews24.com website, the Hefazat-e-Islam group called for nationwide demonstrations on Saturday and a strike on Sunday after what they described as "attacks" on the madrassa-based organization.

On March 26, Bangladesh marked the 50th anniversary of independence from Pakistan.

