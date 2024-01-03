Open Menu

Bangladesh Earns 27.54 Bln USD From Exports In First Half Of 2023-24 Fiscal Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 01:30 PM

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) -- Bangladesh's total exports in the first half of the current 2023-24 fiscal year (July 2023-June 2024) grew by 0.84 percent year on year to 27.54 billion U.S. dollars, according to the latest official data.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data posted on its website showed that Bangladesh earned 27,540.37 million Dollars from exports in the July-December period, compared to 27,311.26 million dollars a year earlier.

Of the total earnings, the EPB data showed the country's income from ready-made knitwear and woven garment items increased 1.72 percent to 23.

39 billion dollars during the cited period.

In the first half of the current 2023-24 year, the EPB data showed knitwear garment export growth increased 6.48 percent to 13.48 billion dollars while woven garments declined by 4.12 percent to 9.91 billion dollars, compared with the same period of the last fiscal year.

Bangladesh shipped goods worth 5.31 billion dollars in December, which was 1.06 percent lower than the same month a year ago.

Bangladesh set its export target in the 2023-24 fiscal year at 62 billion dollars, including over 52 billion dollars from ready-made garment products.

