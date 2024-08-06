Bangladesh Ex-PM Zia Freed After Arch-rival Toppled
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Bangladesh's uncompromising ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace
Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Bangladesh's uncompromising ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace.
The ferocious rivalry between the two women -- born in blood and cemented in prison -- has defined politics in the Muslim-majority nation for decades.
Zia, 78, was sentenced to 17 years in prison for graft in 2018 under Hasina's rule.
Hasina, 76, was ousted on Monday after mass protests, with the army chief declaring the military would form an interim government.
Orders were then issued for the release of prisoners from the protests, as well as Zia.
Zia is chairperson of the key opposition Bangladesh National Party (BNP). Party spokesman A.K.M Wahiduzzaman told AFP Tuesday that she "is now freed".
She is in poor health, confined to a wheelchair with rheumatoid arthritis and struggling with diabetes and cirrhosis of the liver.
