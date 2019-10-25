Bangladesh Expects Myanmar to Fulfill Obligations on Taking Rohingya Back - Minister

(@imziishan)

Bangladesh still believes that Naypyidaw would return Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an interview, expressing hope that Myanmar will manage to ensure security for the minority

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Bangladesh still believes that Naypyidaw would return Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar , Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an interview, expressing hope that Myanmar will manage to ensure security for the minority

In 2017, Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country as a result, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh. In August, the United Nations said that Myanmar had given Bangladesh a list of nearly 3,500 Rohingya allowed to return to their homes, but no one indicated a willingness to accept the offer at that moment.

"Two years passed, and not a single Rohingya went back, although Myanmar agreed to take them back. In 1992 and 1978 they did took them back.

So, our expectation is that they will take them back. But the displaced people, Myanmar Rohingya, are not very comfortable to go back because they are afraid of the lack of security and safety. And we would like them to go back in security and safety," Momen said.

The minister stressed that Bangladesh proposed to deploy some civilian observers in order to ensure Rohingya's safe return, but Myanmar had not responded to the proposal.

"Therefore, we proposed to Myanmar to bring some non-military civilian observers from their friendly countries, like members of ASEAN and ASEAN+. It could be China, India and ASEAN countries to monitor repatriation and reintegration of the Rohingya people. Myanmar has not answered. But we are ready to send them," he noted.

Momen added that Myanmar many times pledged that it would take Rohingya refugees back and he still believed that the country would do that.