UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Expects Myanmar To Fulfill Obligations On Taking Rohingya Back - Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:37 PM

Bangladesh Expects Myanmar to Fulfill Obligations on Taking Rohingya Back - Minister

Bangladesh still believes that Naypyidaw would return Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an interview, expressing hope that Myanmar will manage to ensure security for the minority

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) Bangladesh still believes that Naypyidaw would return Rohingya refugees to their homes in Myanmar, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen told Sputnik in an interview, expressing hope that Myanmar will manage to ensure security for the minority.

In 2017, Myanmar's military launched a major offensive on Rohingya villages and outposts in the Rakhine state after unidentified Islamic extremists attacked police and security posts. More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled the country as a result, mainly to neighboring Bangladesh. In August, the United Nations said that Myanmar had given Bangladesh a list of nearly 3,500 Rohingya allowed to return to their homes, but no one indicated a willingness to accept the offer at that moment.

"Two years passed, and not a single Rohingya went back, although Myanmar agreed to take them back. In 1992 and 1978 they did took them back.

So, our expectation is that they will take them back. But the displaced people, Myanmar Rohingya, are not very comfortable to go back because they are afraid of the lack of security and safety. And we would like them to go back in security and safety," Momen said.

The minister stressed that Bangladesh proposed to deploy some civilian observers in order to ensure Rohingya's safe return, but Myanmar had not responded to the proposal.

"Therefore, we proposed to Myanmar to bring some non-military civilian observers from their friendly countries, like members of ASEAN and ASEAN+. It could be China, India and ASEAN countries to monitor repatriation and reintegration of the Rohingya people. Myanmar has not answered. But we are ready to send them," he noted.

Momen added that Myanmar many times pledged that it would take Rohingya refugees back and he still believed that the country would do that.

Related Topics

India Police Bangladesh United Nations Minority China Naypyidaw Myanmar August 2017 From Refugee

Recent Stories

All moments will die if PM Khan offers NRO to corr ..

12 minutes ago

Azadi March: Govt's negotiating team says good new ..

35 minutes ago

UK's top magazine features Royal couple's visit to ..

1 hour ago

Islampura police arrest female gangster

1 hour ago

Babar Azam says Pak team to win upcoming Australia ..

2 hours ago

First Day Of 9Th Chief Of The Naval Staff Amateur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.