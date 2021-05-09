UrduPoint.com
Bangladesh Extends Border Closure With India For 2 Weeks Amid COVID-19 Surge - Reports

Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Bangladesh decided to extend the closure of the border with India for another two weeks as the country grapples with the new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, national UNB news agency reported on Saturday.

On April 25, the government announced a temporary two-week suspension of travel between the two countries in order to avoid a coronavirus spillover.

"It has been extended for another 14 days.

The previous conditions will remain unchanged," Mashfee Binte Shams, secretary at the Bangladesh foreign ministry, was cited as saying by the UNB.

On Saturday, the country's Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research (IEDCR) reportedly detected the first case of the Indian strain of coronavirus in Bangladesh. Several more cases were identified since then.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 32.65 million patients.

