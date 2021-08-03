UrduPoint.com

Bangladesh Extends Strict Lock-down For 5 More Days

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 07:25 PM

Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more days

The Bangladeshi government has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide strict lock-down imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic for five more days until Aug. 10

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide strict lock-down imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic for five more days until Aug. 10.

Bangladeshi Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday after a high-level meeting held in the capital Dhaka.

He said the ongoing restrictions on public and vehicular movement will be relaxed in phases from Aug. 11, and all the shops and shopping malls will reopen on the same day.

Bangladesh imposed the ongoing strict lock-down from July 23 to Aug. 5 after relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival which was celebrated here on July 21.

Related Topics

Dhaka Same July All From Government

Recent Stories

Spain approves Australian partial takeover of ener ..

Spain approves Australian partial takeover of energy firm

10 minutes ago
 Superb Asensio puts Spain into Olympic football fi ..

Superb Asensio puts Spain into Olympic football final against Brazil

11 minutes ago
 Exhibition titled 'Color of Pakistan' held at PAC

Exhibition titled 'Color of Pakistan' held at PAC

11 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt utilizing all resources to bring more ..

Punjab Govt utilizing all resources to bring more areas under forest cover: Sarf ..

11 minutes ago
 PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to peopl ..

PHA's cycle-carts distributes free plants to people

14 minutes ago
 Plantation essential for combating climate change ..

Plantation essential for combating climate change challenge

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.