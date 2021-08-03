Bangladesh extends strict lock-down for 5 more days

The Bangladeshi government has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide strict lock-down imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic for five more days until Aug. 10

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government has decided to extend the ongoing nationwide strict lock-down imposed against the COVID-19 pandemic for five more days until Aug. 10.

Bangladeshi Minister for Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque announced the decision at a press conference on Tuesday after a high-level meeting held in the capital Dhaka.

He said the ongoing restrictions on public and vehicular movement will be relaxed in phases from Aug. 11, and all the shops and shopping malls will reopen on the same day.

Bangladesh imposed the ongoing strict lock-down from July 23 to Aug. 5 after relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of Eid al-Adha festival which was celebrated here on July 21.