Bangladesh eyes metro rail in premier seaport city

The Bangladeshi government has decided to construct a metro rail in the country's seaport city Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka

DHAKA, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Bangladeshi government has decided to construct a metro rail in the country's seaport city Chattogram, some 242 km southeast of the capital Dhaka.

Planning Minister M.A.

Mannan made the announcement at a press conference after the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held virtually with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

Apart from Chattogram, relevant authorities were asked to build metro rails in other major cities in the country.

Bangladesh's first metro rail in Dhaka made the trial run in August 2021 on a section of the 20.1-km project, known as Mass Rapid Transit Line-6 (MRT 6).

According to the minister, if all trials and inspection go well, the capital's metro rail will be launched for public use later this year.