Bangladesh ferry disaster death toll rises to 20: official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 15 bodies were recovered from a sunken ferry in Bangladesh on Monday, taking the death toll in the disaster to 20, an official said

Narayanganj, Bangladesh, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :At least 15 bodies were recovered from a sunken ferry in Bangladesh on Monday, taking the death toll in the disaster to 20, an official said.

"We have found 15 more bodies from the sunken ship after it was salvaged and pulled to shore.

The death toll is 20," Shukla Sarker, a government administrator in Narayanganj city, told AFP.

The ship sank in the Shitalakshya river in central Bangladesh after it collided with another cargo vessel, just minutes after it left Narayanganj, some 20 kilometres (12 miles) east of the capital Dhaka.