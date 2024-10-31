Bangladesh Forced To Follow On After Five-star Rabada Strikes
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Chittagong, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Bangladesh were all out for 159 Thursday in their first innings of the second Test and will have to bat again 416 runs behind after South Africa enforced the follow-on in Chattogram.
Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finished with 5-37 for South Africa, who made 575-6 declared in their first innings and lead the two-match series 1-0.
The hosts were reduced to 48-8 on day three in their reply before a mini-fightback.
Mominul Haque led the belated resistance with a gritty 82, including a 103-run stand for the ninth wicket alongside Taijul Islam, who made 30.
Number four Mominul fell to Senuran Muthusamy, who bowled him with a delivery tossed up outside off stump that turned sharply towards his leg, confirmed on review.
Mominul hit eight fours and two sixes from 112 balls.
Keshav Maharaj caught and bowled Taijul to bring the innings to an end.
Bangladesh resumed at 38-4 but Rabada struck in the fourth over with a cracking delivery that captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, on nine, could only edge to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.
Mushfiqur Rahim went without scoring when Dane Paterson induced him to pop up a simple catch to Tony de Zorzi at short leg to leave Bangladesh 47-6.
That soon became 48-8 when Rabada struck twice in one over as Mehidy Hasan Miraz was caught behind and debutant Mahidul islam Ankon offered no shot to a ball nipping back and was trapped lbw for a duck.
The burst gave Rabada his second five-wicket haul of the series, to go with his 6-46 in the first Test victory in Mirpur.
South Africa had three batsmen hit maiden Test centuries in their first-innings 575 -- De Zorzi (177), Tristan Stubbs (106) and Wiaan Mulder (105 not out).
South Africa are looking to sweep the two-match series after winning the first Test by seven wickets.
Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa in 15 attempts.
Recent Stories
Two brothers hit by speeding car in Lahore die
Govt decides to shut down CNG stations in December, January
Madiha Imam advises against marrying someone who lives abroad
Increase in number of users slow down Facebook, other META platforms: PTA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2024
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
More Stories From World
-
Super Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan10 seconds ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 9521 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches 'Global Harmony' initiative to foster cultural integration, inclusivity under ..11 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires 'long-range' ballistic missile, Seoul says30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Week fosters Saudi-Pak cultural bonds through music, art & culinary experiences in Riyadh30 minutes ago
-
As US election rhetoric heats up, illegal border crossings fall30 minutes ago
-
Mexico Supreme Court judges resign after judicial reforms40 minutes ago
-
Canada's allegations about Indian Minister Amit Shah plotting to target Sikh separatists 'concerning ..41 minutes ago
-
US, S.Korea call for North to withdraw troops from Russia1 hour ago
-
'We'll survive': Ukrainians on front brace for hard winter1 hour ago
-
Pacers hold off Celtics in overtime, Cavs rout Lakers in James family return1 hour ago
-
Super Typhoon Kong-rey makes landfall in Taiwan1 hour ago