Bangladesh Garment Workers Block Roads In Fair Wage Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Bangladesh garment workers block roads in fair wage protest

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Thousands of Bangladeshi garment workers barricaded roads in Dhaka Wednesday demanding fair wages for clothing they make for major Western brands, with at least two killed during days of protests.

Sabina Begum, a 22-year-old seamstress, said she joined the protests because she was "struggling to ensure bread and butter" for her family, saying the monthly minimum wage of 8,300 taka ($75) did not cover basic needs.

"How can we spend a month with 8,300 taka when we need to spend 5,000-6,000 taka alone for the rent of a one-bedroom house?" Begum told AFP.

The garment worker protests come as Bangladesh also reels from separate anti-government demonstrations, with opposition party supporters demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina step down ahead of elections due by the end of January.

Bangladesh's 3,500 garment factories account for some 85 percent of the South Asian country's $55 billion exports, but conditions are dire for many of its four million apparel workers.

