UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Head To N.Zealand For First Time Since Mosque Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

Bangladesh head to N.Zealand for first time since mosque attacks

Bangladesh's Under-19 team has left on the country's first cricket tour to New Zealand since their Test players narrowly escaped the deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch earlier this year

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Bangladesh's Under-19 team has left on the country's first cricket tour to New Zealand since their Test players narrowly escaped the deadly mosque attacks in Christchurch earlier this year.

A 15-member squad left Dhaka late Monday to play five youth one-day internationals September 29, following reassurances from Wellington about security measures It is the first visit of a Bangladeshi squad since the shootings at two mosques on March 15 that claimed 51 lives. Bangladesh's Test squad were just a few minutes from being caught up in the carnage as they attended Friday prayers.

The third Test in Christchurch was scheduled to begin on March 16, but was cancelled.

"New Zealand gave us a formal guarantee, which we worked out and sent it to our government," said Bangladesh Cricket board chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury.

Bangladesh Under-19 skipper Akbar Ali said the players were focused on the matches.

"I think everybody is thinking positively. I don't think anyone is concerned about security... There are five one-dayers in this series and everyone is thinking about how we can win it," Akbar said.

Teh tour matches will be played at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, about 22 kilometres (14 miles) south-east of Christchurch.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh Visit Lincoln Dhaka Wellington Christchurch New Zealand March September Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

6 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

1 minute ago

Vyshinsky to Host Program About Ukraine on Russian ..

1 minute ago

Third int'l moot on childhood to be held at AIOU t ..

1 minute ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

17 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) retrieves 350- ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.