Bangladesh Health Authorities Confirm 930 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths In Past Day

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 12:09 AM

Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed 930 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the total to 20,995 by Saturday

Bangladesh's Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research confirmed 930 new coronavirus cases in the country, taking the total to 20,995 by Saturday.

Furthermore, 16 fatalities over the past 24 hours have taken the total to 314 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak while just over 4,000 people have been discharged.

The Bangladeshi government issued curfews and movement restrictions across the country but stopped short of shutting down textile and manufacturing industries which provide vital income for the developing nation.

Shops and malls are allowed to work no later than 6 pm local time with a limited amount of customers at any given time.

More Stories From World

