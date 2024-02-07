Bangladesh Home Minister visits Ministry of Interior pavilion at World Defense Show 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Bangladeshi Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal visited the pavilion of the Saudi Ministry of Interior participating in the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh, taking place from February 4th to 8th under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

The Bangladeshi minister reviewed plans to strengthen the internal security system and employ artificial-intelligence (AI) applications and digital solutions for the Bangladeshi Ministry of Interior.

He also touched on the ministry's capabilities in maintaining security and its innovative solutions in developing safe cities, securing borders, managing crises and disasters, developing field work, preserving the environment, securing vital facilities, and contributing to the localization of military industries.

The Ministry of Interior’s participation in the show, organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), affirms the boundless support and special attention designated for the military and security industries in the Kingdom thanks to the wise leadership, aiming to embody its wise and ambitious vision towards strengthening the Kingdom’s strategic independence and developing its national military industrial capabilities, with the participation of more than 750 exhibitors, 45 countries, and 115 delegations.