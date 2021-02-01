UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Bangladesh Hopes Myanmar Will Uphold Democratic Processes in Wake of Military Coup

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry on Monday expressed hope that neighboring Myanmar would resort to democratic and constitutional means to resolve internal problems amid a state of emergency announced after a military coup.

"We hope that the democratic process and constitutional arrangements will be upheld in Myanmar. As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar," the ministry said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, media reported that State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint were detained in an early morning military raid.

It came after Myanmar's military vowed to "take action" against what it says was voter fraud in the November election, which was won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy.

The European Union, the United Kingdom, Turkey, India and others have expressed their concern over the situation in the Southeast Asian country. The United States threatened to take action against those responsible for the detention of senior officials. The Kremlin said it was monitoring the situation closely.

